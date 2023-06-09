Umpqua Community College’s Emergency Medical Services program conducting a multi-department training session Thursday morning. The event simulated a multiple casualty accident and was held in an effort to better prepare students with the tools and knowledge needed for a true accident.
UCC theater students acted as injured patients. EMS students were required to triage, treat and arrange for an ambulance to transport critical patients from the scene in a timely fashion. In total, there were 15 patients in this theatrical scenario, all with various injuries.
Each actor was given a list of injuries student would use to asses their need for care. They had to prioritize which patients need to be transported first, which patients could wait while receiving care on scene and which patients may not need care at all.
“This is introducing students on how to manage a scene with multiple patients and get the resources they need to treat those patients,” said EMS program director Sheri Guerrero. “They [patients] are classified in color categories. You have your red which are critical, you have your yellow which are emergent and you have your green which are your walking wounded and you have black which are deceased.”
As the scenario began, the actors took to their roles with enthusiasm as students and firefighters arrived on the scene. EMS students JD Fairbairn and Derek Sjogren were the first students on scene, taking on a leadership role as the triagers. As they assessed the situation, they called in needed resources.
“The first thing we are going to do is make sure the scene is safe for our crew. We are going to look to see if there are any hazards present. Then we are going to start requesting additional resources,” said Fairbairn. “Initially, I was very overwhelmed for sure but once things kind of settled down, we were able to get into a groove.”
As more students arrived on the scene, each student was focused on their role in treating patients. As Fairbairn and Sjogren triaged, the rest of their peers treated injuries, organized transportation with Umpqua Valley Ambulances or assisted firefighters in removing patients from wreckage.
Firefighters removed the roof of a van while using the Jaws of Life to remove the driver side door of a second vehicle. Color coated tarps were laid on the ground where patients were placed, clearly signaling to all first responders on the scene which patients needed what care.
“If we put someone as a red, they are our top priority. Meaning, they could die on us very soon. Basically, it’s taking those patients out and getting them to the hospital. Next, is going to be our yellows and from there it’s going to be our greens,” said Sjogren.
Sjogren went on to say as time is a high priority, organizing each patient is paramount in being able to organize the various departments that respond to an accident of this nature.
About 14 EMS students and a handful of theater students participated in the training day, coupled with help from the Roseburg Fire Department, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and Reach Air Medical Services. Joe’s Towing and Recovery service donated two of their totaled vehicles for the day’s training.
“It gets more complicated the more agencies you bring onto the scene, [with] all the agencies and all the interactions and the number of patients. I think they did really well,” said Guerrero. “Triage did exceptionally well when they first got on scene and identified that they had 15 patients and they were able to identify the status of all 15 of those patients as far as red, yellow, green or black.”
According to Guerrero, students must be able to learn not only what it is like to asses a scenario like the one conducted on Thursday but to practice what it may be like to approach a scene with mass casualties. Guerrero said that mass casualties, technically, is any number of casualties that overwhelms a responder’s resources.
“It’s not something we do very often and so it’s good to jump into the situation and see what happens. That way we are a little bit more prepared for when this type of thing actually does happen,” said Fairbairn. “I thought it went pretty well for us being the first time we have ever done this.”
Once the scenario was over, students gathered in the classroom to discuss areas of improvement, recognize mistakes and to have a conversation about what went well.
