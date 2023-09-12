Graduations rates are up, enrollment rates increased, there's a new website and soon there will be no cost for textbooks in the majority of classrooms at Umpqua Community College.
That was the message UCC President Rachel Pokrandt brought to the board of education during a work session Thursday, where the priorities for the upcoming school year and highlights from the previous year were discussed.
“We are very proud of what we’ve done and I feel like we haven’t implemented on of the things we plan to implement in the next few years yet,” Pokrandt said. “It’s actually easier to get people in the door. Our hardest job and what our goal should be is getting people completed.”
Among some of UCC’s highlights from last year was a 120-student graduation increase, a new UCC website that is easier for students to navigate and a larger total enrollment. According to Pokrandt, UCC’s enrollment is back to pre-pandemic levels with a 24% increase in total enrollment.
A part of UCC’s efforts in increasing student graduation rates is the implementation of a 3-year strategic “doing” plan which revolves around providing struggling students a constant stream of support in the form of extra study halls or financial support. “We have a system called ‘Early Alert’ and our faculty will put in an alert on a student that looks like they are on the cusp,” Pokrandt said. “Our team then wraps around that student, they get calls, they get text messages, asking what they might need.”
Pokrandt presented the new strategic plan Monday to the Roseburg City Council, where she highlighted the new programs and the changes the college is hoping to make in the area — including the purchase of three new buildings in downtown Roseburg.
"With the board we very purposefully decided that this was the right time and the right place to invest in downtown Roseburg," Pokrandt told city council."We believe that a thriving downtown is one of the keys to our future, our economic future and our enjoyment of the place that we live in."
Pokrandt said a lack of affordable, stable housing can be a barrier for finishing a degree — something the college hopes to change.
She also noted that the improvements to the old, previously empty buildings have been transformed and those changes, as well as the influx in students, are helping to transform downtown Roseburg. She noted that UCC students frequently volunteer at events in town, as is required in many of their programs.
City councilor Kylee Rummel said the college had been important in her family for three generations and she was excited to see the changes. "I'm excited to see all of the innovative, creative ideas that you guys are coming up with to make sure that UCC is even bigger and better for so many students going forward."
City Council President Andrea Zielinski said, "I love seeing the collaboration with our community. I feel like that's been lacking for many, many years where we have this wonderful gem of UCC sitting out there and Winchester and it felt like there was a disconnect between the community UCC and the industry. And, so, I love seeing how everything is really interacting and weaving itself together. I love the idea of a vibrant downtown community and I also am picking up that vibe.
"I was shopping this weekend and it is so much more vibrant and a lot of things are happening and we have these really cool stores and amazing restaurants," Zielinski continued. "I'm so excited to see this unfold and for it to be even more vibrant."
Because there are no cafeterias, as is typical in college settings, the school has partnered with local restaurants to create meal cards with discounts for students in the area.
As UCC begins its fall semester, Pokrandt listed the priorities she has set for herself. This includes completing the UCC Facilities and Technology Master Plans, “doubling down” on enrollment incompletion for male students and prioritize student identified goals.
UCC plans on reinvigorating their involvement in the local community which means increasing partnerships with Aviva Health, Adapt, Roseburg Forest Products and other key industry leaders in the community. For Pokrandt, the hope is to tell the UCC story and make more appearances at community wide events.
UCC plans to develop no cost for textbooks in 95% of UCC's classrooms so the cost of attending the school accessible for students.
The next UCC board meeting will be held Sept. 21. Those who wish to watch can find the link at youtube.com/umpquacc.
