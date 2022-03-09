Umpqua Community College received $300,000 in grant funding from the state of Oregon and Douglas County to support truck driving training scholarships.
The scholarships come as a result of federal funds received by the state under the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund for special districts and organizations.
The college will provide scholarships for up to 150 entry-level professional truck drivers, getting them ready to earn a commercial driver's license, which will allow them to enter a high-demand field with high wages. The truck driving program offers 160 hours of hands-on instruction with options to train over a four-week period or over the course of 10 weekends.
While training through the program, students will also be able to connect with local trucking companies, allowing them to build their network. The truck driving program at UCC is an approved training provider for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and has a job placement rate of 85%.
“We are excited to enable more students to train and fill the dire need for truck drivers. While the truck driver shortage is not new, supply chain disruptions during the pandemic and surges in demand have made the crisis much more acute,” said Robin VanWinkle, dean of community education and partnerships.
The trucking industry is expected to need more than 1.1 million new drivers by 2026, according to the American Trucking Association's 2019 Driver Shortage Analysis Report. In Oregon, nearly 80% of freight moves by truck while 96% of all heavy tractor-trailer jobs in Douglas County remain difficult to fill, according to the Southwest Oregon Regional Economist.
“UCC is working closely with Umpqua Valley Transportation Sector Partnership and workforce agencies to help meet the demand for new drivers," VanWinkle said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
