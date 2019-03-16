Umpqua Community College will receive a pair of new semitrucks for its truck driving program.
The UCC Foundation raised $46,000 for a truck through its legacy ball in November. Andy Owen of A&M Trucking reached out to Daimler Trucks North America and the company agreed to assist with funding for the initial truck and donate an additional truck, valued at $80,000, from its corporate fleet. Both trucks are 2015 Cascadia models.
“We are thrilled with the donation of 2015 Freightliner Cascadia from Daimler and Freightliner Northwest,” said Robin VanWinkle, the college’s director of community and workforce training. “The addition of an auto-shift to our fleet helps us train future drivers using state-of-the-art equipment.”
The college’s program, which is offered through community and workforce training, trains 30 to 50 students a year in a four-week program. Once the program has completed the job placement rate in the last three years has been between 87 and 95 percent.
“This truly is a fantastic project and should be modeled around our dealer network and the country at large,” Mark Christie, Freightliner Northwest’s senior fleet account manager, said.
Freightliner Northwest facilitated the donation on behalf of Daimler.
