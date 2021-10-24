WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College’s Lockwood Hall has received a massive renovation to update technology and the educational infrastructure for students pursuing automotive, welding and apprenticeship technologies.
The public is welcome to view the newly renovated building from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
The building was originally built in 1969 but has now been expanded to include state-of-the-art hands-on instruction opportunities. The hall also received a formal entrance, with the remodel including a modern lobby with display cases and double glass entry doors.
According to a press release from the college, the automotive facilities now included a redesigned space and two new car lifts, with room to add an additional lift later. Updated technology now gives students the opportunity to learn how to work on hybrid vehicles.
Brandi Loop, a student enrolled in the automotive program, said she appreciates the vast resources available to her and her fellow students.
“There are a lot of opportunities in this trade for women,” she said in a press release. “I also think it helps to build trust when women who bring their cars in for repair to see women working on their vehicles. We also sometimes have smaller hands that can be useful for the smaller automotive parts.”
“It’s the most advanced place that I’ve ever done automotive work in. It’s great to be in a nice shop and makes learning much easier in a garage like this,” fellow automotive student Isaiah Denley-Arensmeier said in the press release.
The welding program now had 29 welding booths in two new areas, a welding lab dedicated to aluminum welding and fabricating and another for welding steel. The new program is also able to showcase its Miller LiveArc Machine, which provides students with immediate feedback and reduces material waste. New welding cameras will give students a closer look at welds in real-time.
The apprenticeship program, which was previously housed in a separate off-site building, now has a new machining and hydraulics lab. A brand new machine shop with mills, lathes, classroom space is available to serve Millwright Apprentices.
“This has been a complete overhaul of Lockwood Hall’s facility and it not only includes latest tools and technology, but also compliments our top-notch instruction. It is our hope that the new building will recruit more students to learn these high-demand trades,” said welding instructor coordinator Ian Fisher. “We’ve already seen a 50% increase in student retention for this fall and an increase in women enrolling in the programs as well.”
The project was made possible through donations from Con-Vey, Perry Murray and an anonymous donor.
