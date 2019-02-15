In a statement put out Wednesday, Umpqua Community College said student representatives from the college’s nursing program were notified “immediately” after the program decided to end its national accreditation.
“This decision was immediately shared with student representatives, to be shared with both cohorts,” according to the statement.
The statement was a response to a recent News-Review story, which highlighted how many recent nursing program graduates were unaware of the accreditation change well after they graduated in June 2018.
April Myler, director of the nursing program, told the UCC Nursing Advisory Committee she “elected to forego” the national accreditation during a meeting in April 2018, according to minutes from the meeting.
Although the minutes show Myler decided to end the accreditation in April, Heather Monroe, the program’s second-year elected student representative, did not attend that committee meeting and said she didn’t learn about the program’s decision to end the accreditation until weeks later, during a nursing program faculty meeting at the end of the term.
The program’s first-year and second-year cohorts each elect a student representative to serve as a bridge between students and administrators. Two nursing program students attended the April meeting in which Myler said she elected to forego the accreditation — one of them was the program’s first-year elected student representative.
Tiffany Coleman, communication director for the college, said that no decisions were made at the April advisory committee meeting because it isn’t a decision-making body. It is made up of staff from local clinical sites and serves to advise the program’s decision-making process.
Coleman said when the college made the decision to end the program’s national accreditation in an official capacity, both of the program’s elected student representatives were notified of the decision so they could share it with the two cohorts.
When asked to specify at what date the nursing program made the decision to end its accreditation officially, Coleman referred The News-Review to the statement the college released on Wednesday, which does not address that question.
The program’s national accreditation ended on May 31, 2018.
