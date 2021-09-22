Umpqua Community College is seeking applicants for the Zone 2 board member position.
State statutes require applications to live within the zone and not be employed by the college. Whoever is chosen to fill the vacancy will serve until June 30, 2023.
Applications must be submitted to the UCC President's Office by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. The board of education will select the new board member from the qualified candidates at the Oct. 13 board meeting.
Zoning information can be found at bit.ly/3ktDLD1. Contact board assistant Robynne Wilgus for an application and further information.
