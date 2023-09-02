The Umpqua Community College Woolley Center celebrated reaching a milestone of 106 graduates in their General Education Development program for the 2022-23 school year.
Adult Basic Skills is a career readiness program, which specializes in giving students their GED, teaching English to students who are not native English speakers, and helping students get back into school after a break.
All 17 community colleges in Oregon offer Adult Basic Skill programs. UCC Woolley Center ranked first in the past five out of six years for the state based on the number of GED completers by percentage. They are also on track to be the top-performing program for student educational gains this year for the fifth year in a row.
“I think that the community that we’ve built within our own staff environment bleeds over into our students,” Title II Database Administrator Monique Reinwald said. “Just encouragement, encouragement, encouragement.”
This summer, the Woolley Center was also able to begin offering completely free classes. Previously, they had required a $20 fee for GED classes, but now offer free classes, free GED practice tests and the GED test itself for free.
“It’s not about what we need from the students, it’s about what the students need from us,” Executive Director of Adult Education and Career Transitions Tom Tylee said. “We have students that don’t have transportation, have childcare issues, are recovering from addiction, recently coming out of incarceration and many other circumstances. Twenty dollars can be a big hurdle for some, and the last thing we want to do is be a barrier.”
Tylee added, “We have connections with many community resources, and even if we don’t have the resources here, we know who to connect with the students.”
The community college offers enrollment every five weeks, so students are able to come in at any point in time and start classes. This is to catch prospective students and help them continue their education before the motivation goes away.
“We want to make sure that our doors are wide open for anybody who wants to come in,” said Student Services Coordinator/Adviser Robin Van Cleave, who has worked at the Woolley Center since 1996.
The college offers Oregon Promise and some tuition waivers to GED graduated who want to continue their educatiaon. Oregon Promise is a state grant that helps cover tuition costs at any Oregon community college for recent high school graduates and GED test graduates.
“We are not the fast food of GED, we are the steakhouse,” Reinwald said. “We know what we’re doing and we get it done.”
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
