Umpqua Community College students have less student loan debt than their peers at other community colleges around the state, according to the College Scorecard released by the U.S. Department of Education.
“Affordability is our collective number one goal,” UCC Director of Financial Aid Michelle Bergmann said. “Any adjustments that are made to tuition annually are done only after careful, thoughtful consideration.”
While degrees offered at each of the 17 community colleges vary, most offer general studies and registered nursing programs and reported the median debt for those majors.
UCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Coleman said students can help minimize debt by applying for scholarships, including those from the UCC Foundation. The UCC Foundation awarded $474,000 in scholarships last year.
UCC had the lowest median debt for Oregon community colleges in both of those fields of study. The average liberal arts and sciences, general studies and humanities graduate had $7,639 in debt at UCC, while the median student loan debt for UCC students in registered nursing, nursing administration, nursing research and clinical nursing was $12,946.
“The nursing program is a very intensive program that includes instruction and clinical time that allows little time for the students to work outside of the program; therefore loans are used to subsidize their income,” Bergmann said. “Additionally, this program has higher fees involved that help cover the simulation equipment, instructional costs, and clinicals necessary to provide a high-quality education.”
In comparison, the highest median student loan debt for liberal arts and science graduates was $18,607 at Rogue Community College and for registered nursing, it topped out at a median of $30,500 at Treasure Valley Community College.
The College Scorecard was released on Nov. 20 and is based on data from the 2015 and 2016 fiscal years. Tillamook Bay Community College did not have information about its median debt. Klamath Community College and Clatsop Community College do not offer data on registered nursing programs.
Median loan debt in this case only includes federal loans and the majors were indicated by the person completing the applications. Non-federal loans, Perkins loans and loans made to parents were not included in the calculations.
Bergmann said students at UCC are directed to complete entrance counseling and a promissory note to keep them educated regarding their loans.
The average student loan debt in liberal arts and sciences at the 16 community colleges that reported the median was $13,250, while the average student loan debt for registered nursing was $18,894 for the 14 schools.
Most of the programs with the highest amount of student debt were in the medical field. A professional degree in dentistry from the Oregon Health & Sciences University had the highest median amount of student debt at $276,675.
At UCC, registered nursing also had the highest return on investment with students who obtained the degree earning an average of $68,900 annually compared to an average of $19,600 for students with a liberal arts and sciences, general studies or humanities degree.
According to the Oregon Department of Justice, 63% of Oregon college graduates in 2015 had student loan debt with an average of $27,697 per borrower.
Bergmann said at UCC about 14.4% of students received loans during the 2018-19 school year.
There were 19 programs in Oregon that saw a median student loan debt of more than $100,000, including two programs from George Fox University — clinical, counseling and applied psychology, and rehabilitation and therapeutic profession.
George Fox University signed a memorandum of understanding to explore an allied and mental health college in Roseburg. The university hopes to offer nine different degrees in Roseburg, but those have not yet been determined.
