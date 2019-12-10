Umpqua Community College administrators will ask the college's Board of Education on Wednesday to increase tuition and fees starting during the summer term of 2020.
The request would increase tuition by $3 per credit hour for in-state students, a $4 per credit hour for out of state students and a $7 increase per credit hour for international students.
According to the proposal approved by UCC President Debra Thatcher, the school's combined tuition and fees are currently at the state average and because tuition is anticipated to increase throughout the state, the college would continue to be mid-range.
The college last raised its tuition at the start of the summer term in 2019 and has increased each year since 2014.
When the board approved a tuition increase during its March 2019 meeting, board chair Steve Loosley said, "Next year, we're going to have to look at other things. Next year, please bring us other options."
Among the increases suggested to start summer 2020 is a new $1 per credit athletic fee, a $1 increase in the instructional fee and continuation of the $8 per credit hour legacy fee.
The athletic fee will support student participation and utilization of the athletic facilities, while the instructional fee offsets the cost of lab and clinical courses that were more expensive to teach.
The instructional fee was first implemented in fiscal year 2019.
The board established the legacy fee to be effective from fiscal year 2016 until 2020, to cover debt service payments and help pay for deferred maintenance. A review of the fee was scheduled for fiscal year 2021 and the administration recommended to maintain the $8 per credit hour fee.
An increase in fees for forestry classes, by $54 per course, was also recommended to cover the cost of transportation and replace materials.
All of those increases in tuition and fees would be eligible for financial aid.
Administrators also recommend doubling the placement testing fee to $54, and adjusting the price of Trade Certification Testing based on the negotiated contract with the state. The cost of proctoring is also recommended to change from a $25 per test fee to $18 per hour.
The board meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 101 of the Bonnie J Ford Health, Nursing & Science Center.
