Umpqua Community College voted to purchase the old Casa de Belen building on 1199 NE Grandview Drive in Roseburg for student housing during a special meeting Monday.
"We've been leasing the property we all know as Casa de Belen as housing for students, primarily student-athletes," President Debra Thatcher said. "That facility has been for sale and the board has agreed to a fair purchase price of $400,000."
Money to purchase the building will come from donations, not the community college's general budget.
The goal is to house 40 students at the facility, according to Athletic Director Craig Jackson.
It is the first off-campus student housing complex purchased by the community college. The school is leasing a building in downtown Roseburg for student housing as well.
"We are always looking for innovative ways to increase enrollment," Jackson said. "Affordable student housing is always a challenge. Anytime we can find a solution that will help students, we will investigate it."
Sports programs offered at Umpqua Community College have increased in the past five years. Students in those programs have added to the enrollment at the college, as well as the county's economy and volunteer service base. All student-athletes are required to participate in community service.
"UCC's student-athletes are valuable to our community," Thatcher said. "Not only do these students provide many hours of service to the community, they also provide opportunities for the community to enjoy sports."
The motion to purchase the property was approved by five of the school board members. David Littlejohn was excused from the meeting and Steve Loosley abstained from voting and removed himself from the meeting, due to a conflict of interest.
Loosley's wife, Shelley Briggs Loosley, was the board chair of Casa de Belen at the time of its closing in October 2020 and was actively involved in the sale of the property.
After 16 years of providing shelter to homeless and at-risk youth, the doors to Casa de Belen closed in June 2020. The organization had hoped to stop services temporarily while looking for additional funding, as it had done once before, but was unable to secure the funding to reopen. The shelter had struggled financially for several years.
The property had been listed on real estate websites for more than $1 million.
Umpqua Community College spokesperson Tiffany Coleman said the college does not foresee any major construction projects at the site but will evaluate as the sale moves forward. The sale is expected to be finalized in May.
