WINCHESTER — Despite a campus closure and online classes, several people came to Umpqua Community College on Wednesday to commemorate the shooting that happened on campus five years ago.
Floral arrangements were placed around the campus flag pole Wednesday. There were nine wreaths with the names of the people who were killed —Lucero Alcaraz, Treven Taylor Anspach, Rebecka Ann Carnes, Quinn Glen Cooper, Kim Saltmarsh Dietz, Lucas Eibel, Jason Dale Johnson, Lawrence Levine, Sarena Dawn Moore — before the gunman committed suicide.
A brief ceremony to remember the deadly shooting on Oct. 1, 2015, was live-streamed on the UCC YouTube channel Thursday. At 10:38 a.m. Thursday, 911 dispatch observed 10 seconds of radio silence — nine for the victims and one for the first responders who were called to the scene.
The campus flag was at half-staff from sunrise to sunset, as granted by Gov. Kate Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.