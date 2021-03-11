The Umpqua Community College board of education has narrowed the list of candidates for the president position, which will be vacated by Debra Thatcher in June, to eight candidates.
During Wednesday's regular board meeting, school board chair Steve Loosley said those candidates will be interviewed in private. Those interviews will be taking place Thursday, Friday and Monday.
"After the virtual interviews, the board will select two to four candidates for personal interviews," Loosley said, adding those meetings are tentatively scheduled for the first week of April.
"We hope to be able to announce the next president by the end of April," Loosley said.
There will be opportunity for faculty, staff, administrators and the community to meet the finalists and provide feedback to the board.
