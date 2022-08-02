It was a warm, clear Friday night at the top of the hill where the Paul Morgan Observatory rests at Umpqua Community College – perfect conditions for the nearly 100 curious minds and enthusiast stargazers to observe the night sky during one of the observatory’s public viewings.
Dr. Paul Morgan, an assistant professor of astronomy at Umpqua Community College, led the public viewing alongside Doug Pieschel, a volunteer and experienced astronomer.
Morgan and Pieschel operated multiple different digital telescopes to give community members a glimpse of the night sky – from a comet named PANSTARRS(C2017)K2, to a nebula named the “Apple Core”, because of its green hue and hourglass-like shape.
“It would take you 1,360 years to get there at the speed of light,” said Pieschel to the crowd as they viewed the real-time image of the nebula from a projector set up outdoors, connected to the telescope’s camera. “So pack a lunch.”
The event, which began at 10 p.m. Friday, attracted people young and old from across Douglas County for the chance to catch a glimpse at the immense, fascinating universe through powerful telescopes.
“Once you get bitten, it’s one of those deals,” said Bale Folton, a former librarian turned stargazing enthusiast, and member of the Umpqua Astronomy Club, which had multiple members in attendance that night. “You get fascinated by the universe.”
The observatory is a unique resource to the area – Oregon State University has no observatory, and the University of Oregon’s is no longer used for research purposes. It’s the only public observatory in Southern Oregon, and one of the few digital observatories in the Pacific Northwest.
Morgan feels that the observatory should be utilized to share science with the community as much as possible.
“I find the universe to be an exciting and mysterious place, the more answers we learn the more questions we have,” Morgan said. “And it’s a whole lot more fun to share it with others.”
Fun must have been one of the goals of Morgan and Pieschel on Friday – the two shouted instructions at one another through the observatory’s open roof, cracked constant jokes, and at one point, Pieschel briefly broke into a dance.
“This galaxy doesn’t have a name,” said Morgan, looking at a bright, glowing oval on an image taken from the telescope. “We can give it one, how about Fred?”
As the night continued, the two continued to show incredible images taken from the telescope. One was a nebula caused by a white dwarf star – a star so dense in mass, that a tablespoon of that star would weigh as much as a large African elephant. At one point, the International Space Station could be seen passing overhead. And Pieschel pointed out Saturn, which, that night, could be seen with the naked eye – he said that seeing that planet is one of the main ways people begin their obsessions with astronomy.
The next public viewing at Umpqua Community College will be 9 p.m. Aug. 5, when the focus will be on the Earth’s moon. It’s safe to say that Pieschel and Morgan will be out at the observatory before then. When the sun goes down, the light fades away and the crickets start chirping, they’ll be there — gazing into the dark, starry night, watching and waiting — wondering what they’ll be able to see next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.