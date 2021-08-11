Umpqua Community College received a $2.5 million TRIO grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
The grant is part of TRIO’s talent search program that directly targets low-income and first-generation college students that have the potential to succeed, according to press release from the college. UCC received the grant for a number of years but was up for renewal consideration. The program is considered for renewal every five years.
UCC President Rachel Pokrandt said the school feels very fortunate to have been considered for the grant renewal.
“Students get a wrap-around experience,” Pokrandt said. “And all the support outside the classroom to be successful.”
These services include academic tutoring and advisement. In addition, students are aided in choosing the college of their choice through college test preparation, admission and financial aid assistance, career counseling and get an overview of academic progress.
“We want them to come and join our campus, but more importantly, we want them to be successful and walk out of here with a credential or degree that they can use in their careers,” Pokrandt said. “Programs like TRIO support their success.”
A total of 590 slow-income or first-generation college students in Douglas County will receive benefits from the program.
High schools included in the program include Roseburg, Douglas, South Umpqua, Sutherlin, Glide and Riddle. The middle schools are Fremont, Winston, Coffenberry, Sutherlin, Glide and Riddle.
Pokrandt emphasized that this program offers opportunities for everyone in Douglas County who is eligible.
“And really every community member,” Pokrandt said. “We have students who range here from 15-year-olds to all the way to 65-year-olds. ... So wherever you are in your educational journey.”
(1) comment
The original TRIO programs were Upward Bound, Educational Talent Search (now just Talent Search) and Student Support Services. Whether your student goes on to an ivy league school or ops for a vocational education it's well worth the investment for parents to endorse and support their child through the programs offered. I'm glad to see that TRIO has expanded: https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ope/trio/index.html -- and some history: https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ope/trio/triohistory.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.