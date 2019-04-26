Firetrucks, semi trucks and ambulances were lined up outside the Bonnie J. Ford Health, Nursing and Science Center at Umpqua Community College to show some of the programs the school has to offer to the community.
Inside the HNSC building other programs set up booths with information and faculty members were available to questions for Thursday’s Explore UCC event.
Tours of the dental and nursing labs were offered and several buildings on campus kept the doors open until the event finished around 7 p.m.
Several other buildings on campus also opened the doors, so community members could see the Whipple Fine Arts Buildings, Lockwood Hall, LaVerne Murphy Student Center and the Paul Morgan Observatory.
— Sanne Godfrey
