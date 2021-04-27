Elizabeth Turner and Faith Byars both have the distinction of winning an international scholarship and representing Umpqua Community College on the national stage.
Turner and Byars are both members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society who represented Umpqua Community College as part of the All Oregon Academic Team. Following that honor, they each received 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team scholarships based on their performance on a nationwide level.
“Every time I get recognition, I’m over the moon about it,” Byars said.
The last time both nominees from Umpqua Community College were recognized at the national level was 2010.
To receive the distinction, each student had to write an endeavor essay, where they talked about how their education will help them make a change in the community around them.
Turner had never applied for a scholarship before, but was encouraged to apply by her academic advisor.
“The questions they were asking were so different from any other application question that I had seen,” she said. “They were asking what I wanted to do with my career. What I would use the money for. And I can answer this, and I feel like I have something to say about this. So I basically just told them my story.”
Turner hopes her education as a nurse can help her to educate people about how changing things about their lifestyle, such as diet and exercise, can help alleviate symptoms of many chronic diseases.
She moved from the Portland area to attend school in Roseburg and is working at CHI Mercy Medical Center.
“I talked about wanting to start programs to just kind of teach people early on and teach them about health promotion, specifically the diabetic community,” Turner said. “I want to be able to provide a place for them where they could receive foot care and education on how to take care of their bodies. What they should eat. What their disease process means, because I see a lot of patients in the hospital who have been diabetics for years and they still don’t quite know what that means.”
Byars, who works for the student newspaper The Mainstream, started a workshop on editing academic essays. She had been working as a writing tutor at the community college and noticed that a lot of her peers were struggling with editing.
“I want them to at least not be fearful of writing,” Byars said. “And hopefully they can grow to like it.”
Byars has done several writing projects, including a fantasy book when she was a teenager, short stories and essays, and her current work as an editor and reporter for the student newspaper.
While Byars hopes to become a book editor, she is eager to find any writing experience to help build her skills.
“Any relevant experience is good experience,” she said. “It’s giving me tools in different ways.”
Byars was homeschooled before attending Umpqua Community College and said that experience helped foster her love for writing.
During a presentation made to the school board, chair Steve Loosley said, “All of us on the board want to wish the both of you really great success in your future and just the very best, congratulations.”
Turner and Byars will both graduate in June and plan to transfer. Turner will go for her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Oregon Health & Science University and Byars hopes to study English language and literature at the University of Oregon.
Byars said she will still need more scholarships to be able to attend the four-year college in Eugene, but is hoping to hear back from other scholarships she applied to before the summer.
