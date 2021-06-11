WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College celebrated graduation for the second consecutive year with a car-mencement ceremony, a drive-thru style event, with games, decorations and entertainment along the way.
"Graduates, like those who came before you, you have worked hard, invested significant time and money, consumed large volumes of coffee and cried on the shoulder of those who love you," UCC President Debra Thatcher said in a prerecorded message to graduates. "All to get the credentials that will propel you forward to achieve your goals. But, unlike those who came before you, your academic journey has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You have learned to be exceptionally adaptable, exceptionally creative, exceptionally determined, exceptionally grateful for others and exceptionally adept at coping with situations that you can not control. You have emerged stronger, more confident, more resilient and more prepared for what comes next in your lives."
Graduates started lining up for the graduation an hour before the ceremony started and were entertained with ring toss, water gun skills tests and other games, while receiving small prizes. The UCC Riverhawks mascot showed up in a gown to congratulate the grads.
The official ceremony started at 6 p.m. and was livestreamed via YouTube and on radio station 99.7 KQUA The River.
Faith Byars, who graduated with an associate degree in general studies, and Lisa Ozuna, who earned her GED, were the student speakers at the event. They each has prerecorded messages that were broadcast via YouTube.
Byars talked about the years she spent at the community college and tried to reclaim the word unprecedented, which has often been used to describe anything that happened since COVID-19 was first discovered.
"Every year from here on out will be an unprecedented year," Byars said. "The word unprecedented is defined as never having been done or known before. Today, you take the first step in that next part of your journey, whether you are transferring to a four-year institution, entering the workforce or taking another next step in your life. Whatever your path is like relish in this great accomplishment that we all worked so hard for, and carry it with you."
Ozuna came to UCC after a real tough time in her life. She had been a stay-at-home mom for 16 years without a high school degree, when she got divorced, became homeless, and decided to enroll in classes at Umpqua Community College. She obtained her GED degree and said she was able to get a lot of support from the Umpqua Community College faculty and staff. She is now working toward her associate degree.
UCC board members Steve Loosley, Erica Mills and Doris Lathrop handed diplomas to the graduates as they drove by.
