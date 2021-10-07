There have been a few setbacks to the restoration at the site of a January landslide at Umpqua Community College.
The landslide undermined a parking lot near the athletic complex, and the campus was forced to close several buildings when the slide interrupted water and power.
The college had initially hoped to complete the work on Sept. 17, at a cost of $598,876.
Work began in June on the repairs, but UCC President Rachel Pokrandt said the setbacks have extended the completion date.
More material had to be removed than expected, which meant additional replacement fill was needed. The initial survey indicated the damage was less than it turned out to be. And some sidewalks and trees next to the slide area were damaged and had to be replaced.
Basco Logging was hired for the repairs and has now completed its portion of the job. The slope has been secured and can now handle traffic, and the utilities have been repaired.
Pokrandt said the college is waiting for the replacement of a shelter on the site so that work can be completed on repairing the sidewalks.
Once it’s all done, the college now expects the project will cost an additional $70,000.
The state Legislature was asked to approve $636,812 worth of funding for the repairs and the college can absorb the additional $40,000 cost from its current budget, Pokrandt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.