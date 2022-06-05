Students Kacy Buxton, Faith Byars, Savannah Peterson, Peyton Manning, Rachel Arceo, Jerika Whightsil, J.R. Williams, and Chris Machado won eight state ONPA awards for collegiate student writing and publishing.
Photo courtesy of Savannah Davis and Peyton Manning
The Mainstream, Umpqua Community College’s student newspaper, has won eight awards in seven categories from the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association Collegiate Newspaper Contest.
“This competition is the most prestigious media contest in the state for both professional and collegiate publications,” The Mainstream advisor Melinda Benton said. “These awards show how hard UCC students work and how much they learn. We’re so proud of them.”
Staff took first place for a series which focused on Douglas County fires and local fire safety efforts, clean-up and reforestation. The Mainstream also took second in Best News Story and Best Series, and third in Best Series and third in Best Writing, Best News Story, Best Section, Best Feature Story and Best Series.
“We worked countless hours, long nights and wore several hats to get these articles out on top of our other jobs and classes. It’s very rewarding to see all of our efforts paid off,” said Editor for The Mainstream Savannah Peterson.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
