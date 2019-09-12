Umpqua Community College’s Board of Education decided during Wednesday’s meeting to put a bond measure on the November 2020 ballot.
Board members decided trying to pass a bond measure at the same time as Roseburg Public Schools, the Sutherlin School District and the Glendale School District would not be in the college’s best interest.
The Roseburg school district has committed to put a bond levy before voters in May 2020. The Roseburg school board decided during its meeting Wednesday to start negotiating with BP Media to do polling and marketing for the bond levy.
The Sutherlin School District is considering a bond in either May or November 2020, but no decisions have been made according to its superintendent, Terry Prestianni. Its school board will meet Monday to discuss next steps.
It is unclear at this time whether Glendale is putting a bond levy before voters, but it was on the agenda to be discussed during Wednesday’s school board meeting. Calls to the district office were not returned.
A matching grant, of a minimum of $8 million, is available to UCC until January 2021 which made the issue timely, according to board member David Littlejohn.
“I think we should be taking active steps,” he said.
Littlejohn also noted that the college may be able to benefit from the work that’s being done by consultants for the Roseburg and Sutherlin school districts.
“This is the best of the scenarios we have available,” board member Twila McDonald said.
UCC’s director of facilities and security is scheduled to present a facilities assessment report to the board in November, which will help determine the needs for the college and the finances needed.
