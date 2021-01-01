Umpqua Community College's board of directors has a retreat scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, followed by an executive session meeting at 1:30 p.m.
The executive session meeting will be closed to the public and the media as it will pertain to labor negotiations, according to Executive Assistant to the President and Board Robynne Wilgus.
The retreat will be livestreamed via the community college's Facebook page.
(1) comment
Huzzah to the Board for making the retreat public. It ought to be a bit less exciting than watching paint dry, but entertainment is not the point of governance. Would that our county's government be so open and honest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.