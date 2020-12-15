Umpqua Community College had a clean audit for the previous school year, adopted a new diversity plan and is seeing a drop in enrollment. All this and more was discussed at the regular board of education meeting on Dec. 9.
The clean audit was confirmed by independent auditors from Moss Adams and unanimously accepted by the board.
Missy Olson shared that reimbursable full-time equivalent enrollment for the college was down 18.53% compared to last year and that credit hours enrollment was down 4.54%. The pandemic has especially impacted adult basic skills and community workforce training programs, which saw enrollment cut nearly in half.
While enrollment was down in comparison to fall 2019, it is trending up — which is continuing when looking at early enrollment numbers for winter term.
"Our Adult Basic Skills staff have decided to revamp their class delivery and take the whole first week and provide success one-on-one classes for incoming students," Olson said. "That will be about technology, connecting them to the technology, student resources and making sure that they know their advisor so that if they're struggling they know who to ask for help." Adult Basic Skills includes GED programs and the Wolf Creek Job Corps program.
UCC College President Debra Thatcher presented the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan 2020-2023 to the board, created by social science assistant professor Alex Jardon.
"UCC is committed to helping each individual to achieve their education goals and attain academic success," the plan read. "These goals can be best achieved through an understanding of how institutions and individuals can respond respectfully and effectively to people from all cultures, economic statuses, language backgrounds, races, ethnic backgrounds, disabilities, religions, genders, gender identifications, sexual orientations, veteran statuses, and other characteristics in a manner that recognizes, affirms, and values the worth and preserves the dignity of individuals, families, and communities."
The main goals of the plan were that campus practices and decisions would be framed by diversity, equity and inclusion principles, and that teaching and learning experiences are inclusive.
Thatcher will be retiring at the end of the school year and the board is accepting applications for her position. Board chair Steve Loosley said 35 applications have been received thus far.
In other news:
- Program modifications for the automotive certificate program have been submitted to the state for approval. The board voted last year to transition the associate's degree program to a one-year certificate program.
- Mireille Kotoklo was introduced as the new director of library services.
- The board had a first reading on policies regarding a drug-free environment and a drug prevention program, and debt issuance and management.
- Several offices were moved for a construction project at Lockwood Hall. Construction is expected to be completed by July 1.
- An esports arena is completed and ready for use.
- The college will continue with distance learning through spring term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.