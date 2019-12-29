Umpqua Community College students who graduated with a nursing degree say they were not informed how the program ending its national accreditation would impact them.
UCC decided to forego its national accreditation weeks before graduation in 2018, but remains approved by the Oregon State Board of Nursing.
Graduates from the 2018 class were no longer able to work at the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center, because federal institutions require nurses to be nationally accredited. UCC graduates said they were not notified of the change until about a month after graduation.
The college released a statement following those claims, which said students were notified immediately after the program decided to end its national accreditation.
UCC nursing administrators said having two elected student representatives on the advisory committee should have been enough to inform the students.
UCC announced in November 2019 that it plans to expand its nursing program, and when the nursing program demonstrates growth, the college will seek national accreditation again — if community partners will fund the additional position to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.