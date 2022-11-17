The Board of Education at Umpqua Community College decided in the Nov. 9 board meeting to begin the process of naming their new residence hall, currently named Casa De Belen.
The building, which used to be a youth homeless shelter, was purchased for the college in the spring of 2021 by an anonymous donor. The building features 42 single units for students to live in, expanding UCC's total housing capacity to 135 residents.
"They're used by a mix of students," said Suzi Pritchard, a spokesperson for UCC. "Some of them are from here, some are athletes and some are from out of town."
Pritchard says the housing locations — six of them in total — vary in cost, but that the college works to make the units as affordable as possible for students.
“It is great to have the opportunity to live near other students at an affordable cost," said Gracy Jones-Billings, a UCC student from Montana, in a statement provided by Pritchard. "It has enabled me to get to know other students and make friends right away.”
UCC board members said in the meeting that the new name of the building could either be selected by the board or voted on by the students. No final decision was made on how the name would be decided, or when.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
How is taking a homeless shelter, that could have been revitalized and local affordable housing units away from people with disabilities, seniors and low-income families with children okay?
Where did the people go who were displaced by this irresponsible public entity's actions?
