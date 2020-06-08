Umpqua Community College President Debra Thatcher announced Monday that she will retire on July 1, 2021.
"The decision to retire was difficult, because I truly enjoy serving as President of Umpqua Community College," she wrote in an email to community members. "My time at UCC has been the culmination of a rewarding career, and I will always be thankful for the opportunities I had to work with UCC’s dedicated and passionate faculty, staff, administrators, and board. Our students are remarkable and accomplish many great things. I have seen first-hand how we as community partners work together to be transformative – to give hope to those who may not have had it, to help people find meaningful careers, and to enrich individuals’ lives. This is truly a special place that, in partnership with the community, makes a big difference for many people. We are a better community as a result of the work we have done together."
UCC's school board will start looking for a new president soon, according to a press release from spokesperson Tiffany Coleman.
The search for a new president was not listed on the agenda for Wednesday's school board meeting. The college's board of directors will be discussing laying off staff at Wednesday's meeting, due to expected cuts in funding caused as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thatcher came to UCC in July 2016 from SUNY Cobleskill in New York where she held positions as acting president and provost.
“UCC has benefited immeasurably from Dr. Thatcher's strong and collaborative leadership,” said Steve Loosley, chair of the UCC Board of Education. “Her focus on student success, while keeping education affordable and accessible for all students, will benefit current and future generations. We're grateful for her service and will miss her.”
According to a press release the college re-established its forestry programs, started a cybersecurity program, expanded the nursing program, created health related programs for high schools students and added athletic programs under Thatcher's leadership. While Thatcher was in charge, two new buildings were opened on campus, a new enrollment management and student support functions were implemented, as well as a new strategic plan.
“I am proud of the manner in which the College, with support from a strong Board of Education, has worked to become a stronger, more efficient, future-oriented campus, and I believe the College will continue to serve Douglas County well,” Thatcher said in a press release.
While Thatcher led the college, the school ended its two-year automotive programs, merged its cafeteria and bookstore, ended catering, privatized the on-campus daycare and ended its national accreditation of the nursing program. Enrollment steadily declined at the school, at least in the last three years, while tuition has increased each year since 2014.
