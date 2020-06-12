Umpqua Community College will eliminate 13 positions and leave several open positions unfilled due to financial restraints caused by COVID-19, according to spokesperson Tiffany Coleman.
The decision was made unanimously by the college’s board on Wednesday, following a decision during May’s board meeting to put together a plan for a reduction in force.
Director of Human Resources Kelley Plueard said the college will see a decrease in state funding and is anticipating a drop in enrollment because of the pandemic.
“The eliminated positions are from a mixture of sources: full-time, part-time, classified, faculty, and administrator,” Coleman said. “Some of the people in the eliminated full-time classified positions may end up being retained in other classified positions through ‘bumping’ rights per the association’s collective bargaining agreement with the College. Classified employees are also subject to recall for 30 months.”
Since the school closures in mid-March, the college has had a hiring freeze.
Final state allocations for community colleges have not yet been released. The college did receive $560,927 from the coronavirus relief bill, $538,560 of which has been distributed to 851 students and the rest was earmarked to help with the cost associated with the coronavirus, including the switch to virtual learning for students and faculty.
It is unclear at this time whether the school will receive additional money from federal stimulus packages.
