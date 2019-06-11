Umpqua Community College administrators and board members will continue to conduct business as usual while the federal government reevaluates job corps programs.
The federal government recently announced a decision to transfer the Job Corps Civilian Conservations Center program from the U.S. Department of Forest Services to the U.S. Department of Labor, which means the closure of nine of the country’s centers.
“At this time, the respective federal departments have made no final decision as to how they will respond to, and move forward with, the intentions of the recent announcement from the federal government,” Dr. Kacy Crabtree, the college’s provost and executive vice president, said in a press release. “Therefore, UCC will not move forward with any discussions about potential program closures and reduction in force until such time there is a definitive reason to do so. UCC needs more clarity on intent, plans, timelines, viable options for partnerships or program/center redesign, and other important related information.”
Operations at Wolf Creek Job Corps, near Glide, are fulfilled through a contract between the federal government and the community college. The facility has the capacity to host 230 students and trains students in welding, carpentry, cement masonry, construction, office administration, culinary arts, forestry conservation and firefighting. Off-center training includes maintenance and light repair, and certified nurse assistant.
According to a press release, the college’s leaders are aware of the negative implications the potential loss of the contract could have on the college.
