Umpqua Community College will continue its virtual town hall meetings with candidates for the position of President on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ryan Melton kicked off the virtual town hall Tuesday to about 100 people. Rachel Pokrandt will answer questions Wednesday and Teresa Rivenes on Thursday.
A new Zoom link was provided shortly before the meeting, and will continue to be used for the next two meetings: https://tinyurl.com/f3vz94w.
At the end of Thursday's meeting, a link to a community survey will be shared to gather feedback on the three candidates. The board of education is scheduled to meet in private Friday to discuss next steps.
Current UCC President Debra Thatcher is retiring on June 30. The anticipated start date for the incoming president will be July 1.
