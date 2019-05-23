After a day in the woods, local FFA chapters placed on top of the Oregon FFA State Forestry Career Development Event.
Sutherlin FFA placed first at the state event on Monday, May 20 and will represent Oregon at the national competition next fall. Roseburg FFA and Oakland FFA placed third and fourth, respectively. The event was hosted by the Tiller Ranger District and featured teams from Banks down to Rogue River.
The forestry CDE consists of evaluating the quality and possible product of trees. To do this competitors have to examine the height of trees, the diameter and the board foot volume of specific trees. Competitors have to also identify a variety of tree and forestry equipment, and demonstrate knowledge of silviculture practices, business math, and map reading.
A benefit of the competition is simply trying something new and expanding future career paths. As members complete each objective they have the opportunities to ask rangers questions and learn more about the industry from professionals. Josh Davis, a sophomore from Sutherlin High School points out, “I grew a lot by being involved in this competition. Competing in forestry truly challenged me, broke my shell, and made me push myself seeing it is something I wouldn’t think to do.”
Sutherlin FFA sophomore Kolbi Stinnett explains, “This is my first time really getting involved in a competition and I did not realize how much went into it. I am glad it pushed me out of my comfort zone.” In addition, Alyssa McCormick, a junior at Sutherlin High School, agrees with Kolbi and adds, “All of the studying and hard work is worth it to learn more about our forests, become more knowledgeable, and have the opportunity to compete at National Convention.”
Sutherlin is looking forward to take four students to compete at National Convention in October held in Indianapolis.
Team Placings — 1. Sutherlin; 2. Rogue River; 3. Roseburg; 4. Oakland.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Keaten Clarno, Sutherlin; 2. Laura Howard, Rogue River; 3. Libby Whited, Sutherlin; 4. Andrew Herinckx, Rogue River; 5. Katie Price, Sutherlin; 6. Sydnee Allen, Sutherlin; 7. Daniel Herinckx, Rogue River; 8. Sadie Olson, Elkton; 9. Amanda Earnest, Rogue River; 10. Alyssa McCormick, Sutherlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.