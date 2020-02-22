SUTHERLIN — Local FFA members and chapters competed at the district level in eight leadership development events on Feb. 12 at Family Church in Sutherlin.
These events consisted of prepared speaking, creed speaking, extemporaneous speaking, job interview and parliamentary procedure. Top placers came from several schools, with Sutherlin and Oakland splitting the parliamentary events where Sutherlin placed first in advanced and Oakland placed first in beginning.
Competitors in “parliamentary procedure” study a list of 20 topics about agriculture and the FFA organization. They debate against other chapters on these topics for a number of 12-minute sessions.
In every event, competitors have the task of memorizing, studying and practicing strategies to prepare for the competition.
Competitors in “prepared speaking” assembled a speech based off of agriculture.
Participants in “creed speaking” are given the FFA creed, written by E.M Tiffany in 1931, to memorize and recite back to judges. They are judged on how they present to creed and their memorization.
Participants in “extemporaneous speaking” organize a binder of 30 different topics given to them. Then, at random they draw one of these 30 topics to write a speech on. They are given 30 minutes to prepare a 4 to 6-minute speech on the topic they drew.
The top two placers in each event will move onto the sectional level event, which is scheduled for March 2 in Lebanon.
Advanced Parliamentary Procedure — 1. Sutherlin, 2. Oakland, 3. Glide. Beginning Parliamentary Procedure — 1. Oakland, 2. Sutherlin, 3. Glide. Advanced Public Speaking — 1. Sadie Olsen, Elkton; 2. Sterling Foster, Sutherlin; 3. Colby Fairbairn, Roseburg. Extemporaneous Public Speaking — 1. Nolan Carson, Sutherlin; 2. Colby Fairbairn, Roseburg; 3. Olivia McCurdy, Roseburg. Sophomore Public Speaking — 1. Olivia Humphries, Elkton; 2. Chaeli Mathews, South Umpqua; 3. Marissa Magana, Sutherlin. Beginning Public Speaking — 1. Hannah Quimby, Glide; 2. Tyler Cortes, Sutherlin; 3. Amelia Murphy, Glide. Creed Speaking — 1. Meleka Byle, Elkton; 2. Hannah Quimby, Glide; 3. Jasmin Brar, Elkton. Advanced Job Interview — 1. Nolan Carson, Sutherlin; 2. Megan Baird, Oakland; 3. Colby Fairbairn, Roseburg. Beginning Job Interview — 1. Rylee Williamson, Elkton; 2. Audrey VanHouten, Oakland; 3. Tyler Cortes, Sutherlin.
