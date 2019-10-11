GLIDE — Despite a wet and cold Tuesday, local FFA Members dug deep and competed in the Umpqua District Soil Judging Career Development Event.
Sutherlin FFA took first in both the advanced and beginning divisions, with Oakland and Elkton following. All three teams will move on to the state event in Boardman on Monday.
The soil science and evaluation career development event consisted of evaluating the properties of the soil to determine the soil’s efficiency and quality. To do this, members collected soil samples and determine the soil texture, structure strength, drainage and other soil features. They also examined the soil’s location to determine what the best use of the land is.
A significant part of the soil competition is applying what you have learned in class in the competition.
"When I started learning about soil in agriculture biology, it went from being something that plants grow in, to something much more complex and fascinating," Sutherlin High School senior Alexa Shaver said. "Being able to apply the knowledge I learned in class in such a supportive, learning-oriented environment brought on a feeling of satisfaction.”
Kaley Kuxhausen, a sophmore, added, “I really enjoyed my first experience at the soils competition, even though it took a little slipping and sliding with a side of rain.”
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District staff officiated the event.
Members throughout the district enjoyed their time getting muddy with friends in the cold rain and are excited for next year or state competitions.
Advanced District Teams — 1. Sutherlin; 2. Oakland; 3. Elkton.
Individuals — 1. Nolan Carson, Sutherlin; 2. Libby Whited, Sutherlin; 3. Alexa Shaver, Sutherlin; 4. Paul Yearous, Elkton; 5. Katie Price, Sutherlin; 6. Alyssa McCormick, Sutherlin; 7. Carly Sherman, Sutherlin; 8. Shyla Hunt, Sutherlin; 9. Megan Baird, Oakland; 10. Christian Slater, Myrtle Point.
Beginning District Teams — 1. Sutherlin; 2. Oakland; 3. Elkton.
Individuals — 1. Sidney Williams, Sutherlin; 2. Maya Mason, Oakland; 3. Marissa Magaña, Sutherlin; 4. Ethan Yarbrough, Sutherlin; 5. Kaitlyn Teske, Sutherlin; 6. Anthony Clark, Sutherlin; 7. Caitlyn Powell, Sutherlin; 8. Kaley Kuxhausen, Sutherlin; 9. Ramsey Wilfong, Sutherlin; 10. Lynae Ellsworth, Sutherlin.
