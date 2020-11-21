Local FFA members and chapters competed in the Agricultural Sales Career Development Event on Nov. 13 with Sutherlin FFA taking first in the two divisions. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the competition was held virtually through meeting rooms and other platforms.
Agricultural sales includes developing a sales plan for a product. The Ag Sales Career Development consists of two aspects; putting your product out there and connecting with customers about your product to prove it should be their best option.
The event is well suited for students interested in sales or marketing, sales concept skills, advertising and customer relationships.
“One of the challenging things about Ag Sales was definitely having to do it from home. More specifically having to present outside in the rain. Last minute changes had to be made, including location. Nothing says preparation like selling from your back porch,” said Grace Denley, a sophomore who competed on Sutherlin FFA’s advanced team.
Even with coronavirus guidelines, students, judges and teachers were able to find an online balance and made the competition run as normal to give kids the best experience of Ag Sales.
“I really enjoyed the ‘just go with it’ aspect of the competition. Kinda a funny thing to like but I really enjoyed how you make it up as you go. It teaches you to think fast on your feet,” said Rylynn Mack, a freshman who competed on the Sutherlin FFA beginning team.
Both Sutherlin FFA teams placed first in the two divisions. Sutherlin was followed by Myrtle Point FFA in the beginning division, and Glide FFA placed third. In the advanced contest, Sutherlin FFA was followed by Oakland FFA and Elkton FFA.
Coronavirus guidelines have set students back from participating in face-to-face career development events. With these guidelines, contests will continue to take place virtually.
Beginning Teams
1. Sutherlin; 2. Myrtle Point; 3. Glide.
Individuals
1. Lainey Sherman, Sutherlin; 2. Natalie Pagan, Oakland; 3. Jada Gary, Sutherlin; 4. Ali Hale, Myrtle Point; 5. Wyatt Olinghouse, Roseburg; 6. Allison Stouts, Myrtle Point; 7. Rylynn Mack, Sutherlin; 8. Teaghan Riley, Sutherlin; 9. Paul Kercher, Glide; 10. Eliorah Dunnnavant, Glide
Advanced Teams
1. Sutherlin; 2. Oakland; 3. Elkton
Individuals
1. Marissa Magana, Sutherlin; 2. Audrey Vanhouten, Oakland; 3. Shyla Hunt, Sutherlin; 4. Johanna Simonson, Oakland; 5. Gracelyn Denley, Sutherlin; 6. Aubrey Templeton, Oakland; 7. Tayler Thomas, Myrtle Point; 8. Kaden Allen, Glide; 9. Tayla Swearingen, Elkton; 10. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.