Umpqua Literacy Council received 150 submission for its virtual poster contest for the 2021 Celebration of Literacy.
The theme for the contest was Blast Off to Reading and there were winners in the kindergarten and first grade, second and third grade, and fourth and fifth grade categories.
The winners received gift certificated to While Away Books, first place received $15, second place $10 and third place $5.
Here are the winners of the contest:
Kindergarten and first grade
1. Wendy Jimenez, from Mrs. Hurley’s first grade class at Oakland Elementary School.
2. Chris Hobbs-Evilsizer, from Mrs. Hervey’s first grade class at Oakland Elementary School.
3. Erica Rojas-Avilla, from Mrs. Hervey’s first grade class at Oakland Elementary School.
Second and third grade
1. Olivia Mason, from Mrs. Edgington’s second grade class at Oakland Elementary School.
2. Josie Roberts, from Mrs. Henry’s second grade class at Oakland Elementary School.
3. Alena Richter, from Mrs. Swan’s third grade class at Oakland Elementary School.
Fourth and fifth grade
1. Kayne Beavers, from Mrs. Bareswell’s fourth grade class at Winchester Elementary School in Roseburg.
2. Noelani Peiper, from Mrs. Baker’s fourth grade class at Hucrest Elementary School in Roseburg.
3. Emma Gordon, from Mrs. Abbey’s fourth grade class at Oakland Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.