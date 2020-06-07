Umpqua Valley Christian School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony was held at 6 p.m. June 5 in the parking lot of the Douglas County Museum.
Ramsey De Coite is the valedictorion.
Gianna Landes and Rogue Skrip are the salutatorians.
The 2020 graduates are: Spencer Adams, Jaymen Bendele, Kierra Bielman, Kimberly Burson, Ramsey De Coite, Grant Dettwyler, Caleb (CJ) Gale, Isaac Guastaferro, Isaiah Heard, Dylan Jewell, Gianna Landes, Kylie Lehne, KC Pettibone, Rogue Skrip, Justin Weaver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.