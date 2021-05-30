Umpqua Valley Christian School’s outdoor graduation ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Seven Springs Ranch, 10879 Buckhorn Road, Glide.
Abigail Vickers is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Vickers of Sutherlin. Throughout high school, Abigail has enjoyed helping at Umpqua Valley Christian School’s preschool and in children’s Tang Soo Do classes. She plans to study early childhood education at Umpqua Community College before transferring to a university to fulfill her dream of being a kindergarten teacher.
Devin McLaughlin is a valedictorian. He is the son Ray and Beth McLaughlin of Glide. Devin enjoys fishing, hunting and sports. He is also a member of the Glide Fire Department. His future plans include attending Multnomah University to play basketball and major in accounting. After graduation, he wants to establish a personal accounting business and to become a full-time firefighter.
Titus Hull is salutatorian. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Hull. Titus enjoys photography and woodworking. He has his own photography business, Automotive Time Photography. After high school, he plans to pursue a specialized degree in elementary education. He plans to attend Umpqua Community College before transferring to Bushnell University, a Christ-centered college, to complete his degree. He intends to stay in Oregon to carry out his practice.
Graduates of the Umpqua Valley Christian School class of 2021 are: Evan Buechley, Dominick Butler, Pierce Gettys, Sam Guastaferro, Titus Hull, Elijah Huntford, Devin McLaughlin, Tyler Miller, Layla Pappas, Koby Sewall, Alicia Stiles, Abigail Vickers, Blake Withers and Trenton Witt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.