The Umpqua Valley Christian School graduation ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Jacoby Auditorium at Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
Hope Bancroft is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Terry and Julie Bancroft of Roseburg. Hope enjoys hula, volleyball, and spending time with her family. After high school, Hope plans to attend Umpqua Community College. After completing an associate degree, she plans to transfer to Lane Community College to complete a second associate degree in dental hygiene.
Joshua Salchenberg is a valedictorian. Joshua is the son of James and Melissa Slachenberg of Roseburg. He enjoys soccer, baseball, cutting trees, fishing and hiking. After high school, Joshua plans to attend Umpqua Community College for preparation for an apprenticeship once he determines the specific trade he wants to pursue.
Tylie Bendele is a valedictorian and daughter of Ky and Heather Bendele of Roseburg. Tylie enjoys volleyball, basketball and other outdoor activities. After high school, Tylie plans to earn certification for personal training through an online college website (ISSA). She plans to work at a gym in Sutherlin.
Tiffany Smith is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Ted and Kathy Smith of Roseburg. Tiffany enjoys volleyball, working in her family’s orchard, baking and spending time with friends and family. After high school, she plans to work on her family’s orchard as well as working for Lehne Farms. She plans to attend Umpqua Community College next year.
The 2022 graduates of Umpqua Valley Christian School are: Hope Bancroft, Tylie Bendele, Heidi Lester, Josh Luther, Jaley Reich, Joshua Salchenberg, Katrina Sidlo, Tiffany Smith, Katie Stiles, Alannah Thennes, Nathan York.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
