Not only did Umpqua Valley Christian School change the way it teaches, the school also recently announced that George Graham will be taking on the role of superintendent.
Graham said he hopes to change the title to principal, but he is excited, nervous and looking forward to his next role.
"While I anticipate a steep learning curve, God is good and He has placed some really good people around me," Graham said.
Graham has been working with Adam Armstrong, and the current head of school, academic dean Laurel Santos as an advisor.
Graham was there at the inception of the online school, but Armstrong led the staff during the transition from classroom to online learning.
Umpqua Valley Christian School started online learning on April 1, giving them a nearly two week head start on most public schools in Oregon.
While Gov. Kate Brown order all public schools, including virtual schools, to close on March 16. Private schools were exempt from this closure and some continued teaching.
Umpqua Valley Christian School closed its door for a week, to practice social distancing and get ready for UVC Online, an online learning platform.
Teachers had to learn new technology and prepare a curriculum to create an online classroom experience that the school says will actively engage students and fulfill requirements for graduation and promotion to the next grade.
Umpqua Valley Christian School is home to approximately 175 students between preschool and 12th grade.
The governor, in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Education, has since altered the school closures for Oregon's public schools and started Distance Learning for All on April 13.
Graham, who is currently a language arts teacher at Jo Lane Middle School, said this is not the way he planned to end his career in the classroom.
He's had support from Jaime Rogers and Kaitlin Weaver in helping him create a format for the seventh graders to access their assignments.
"But I really miss the students! I mean, that’s why teachers get into the teaching business! It’s all about the kids!," he said. "Which is sad, because while I have access to tech-savvy teachers, the majority of my students don’t. What is also sad is the number of students who have a not so desirable home-life. School was their escape. Now they have none."
Graham will be retiring from Roseburg Public Schools in June.
He has been a teacher for 32 years, is active in his church as an elder and children's director. Graham enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1983 and joined the Alabama Reserves three years later and the Oregon National Guard three years. After nine years he left the service as a second lieutenant, having worked his way up through the enlisted ranks.
On the first day of school, Jo Lane Middle School seventh grade language arts teacher George…
Graham is married to Leanne Graham and their children attended Umpqua Valley Christian School. A family tradition now continuing with their grandchildren.
Graham has a degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in curriculum and development and he has completed nearly all the requirements for a degree in school administration.
"By teaching elementary school for 25 years and then middle school for another seven (where I also coached), I feel like I’m very familiar with those age groups and how to reach them," Graham said. "I’ve also coached high school sports for a dozen or so years and worked with that same age at church. So God has given me a pretty good 'tool chest' from which to draw."
Graham participated in an open-forum session with staff and administrators and an in-person interview with the school board. The school board unanimously agreed to offer Graham a five-year contract as superintendent.
The school is currently open for enrollment, and Graham expects to be involved in lots of interviews in the near future.
