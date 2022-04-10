Umpqua Valley Christian School honor roll Apr 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save These are students who made third quarter honor roll and high honor roll at Umpqua Valley Christian School.HonorGrade 1 — Cora Williams, Olivia HanussakGrade 2 — Sammy May, Harper Core, Hadlee PowellGrade 3 — Carter TruittGrade 4 — Grayson Chrisenbery, Micah Miller, Abigail Weir, Cadence CunningtonGrade 5 — Emmalynn Bean, Evelyn Eames, Connner Ferrara, Wade Molatore, Ian Goble, Claire Armstrong, Maleeha DavisGrade 6 — Zachary Kudlich, Hailey Adair, Lucia MickenGrade 7 — Caleb York, Rissa Bernhardson, Cade Downie, Tristen Frable, Peyton Miller, Joshua StittGrade 8 — Haylee Hyatt, Alan SullivanGrade 9 — Izaiah Ames, Kendyl Elias, Jason Harris, Sanford SidloGrade 10 — Tygue Barron, Lilly Lamonte, Judah McAfee, Sierra JohnsonGrade 11 — Joe BuechleyGrade 12 — Josh Luther, Katrina Sidlo, Alannah Thennes, Nathan York High HonorGrade 1 —Emily Barnett, Lily Barnett, Olivia Coburn, Clay Ferguson, Bryson LaMont, Augie Lindbloom, Camille Perine, Jameson Radcliffe, Markus CastellanosGrade 2 — Eden Armstrong, Emmalyn Billings, Aubrie Caddock, Alli Gray, Christopher LaMont, Theo Mahaffy, Emberly Rook, Liam Stone, Avienda ScottGrade 3 — Alonso Deramond, Janae Fink, Isabella Lake, Addy Pappas, Carly DavisGrade 4 — Adrian Allen, Westley Caddock, Brooklyn Durham, Molly Gage, Sophia Hooper, Tyson Ikola, Geneva Lindbloom, Leto Branch, Kyle FerraraGrade 5 — Evan Armstrong, Bella McAfee, Abi WellsGrade 6 — Kiah Castellanos, Makena Gray, Finley Miller, Maria Ngigi, Bailey Pappas, Hunter Powell, Lana Silvestri, Jakob Wells, Reed Armstrong, Abriel Branch, Skylynn Johnson, Wyatt Fox, Isaiah MillerGrade 7 — Audrey Anderson, Jack Anderson, Reagan Dettwyler, Meagan Hellenthal, Makenzie YoungGrade 8 — Alex Howard, Kayleigh Johnson, Audrey Knapp, Olivia Manson, Grace McAfee, Elleen Miller, Jonathan Salchenberg, Zoe Keller, Irelyn Weaver, Trey SiemensGrade 9 — Jazmin Cornell, Ty Hellenthal, Brennan Perron, Emma StilesGrade 10 — Alena Howard, Alli Hu, Zoey Pappas, Amber Todd, Vienna Tornell, Caroline TrainGrade 11 — Jazon Ames, Gabriella Higgs, Sydney SmithGrade 12 — Hope Bancroft, Tylie Bendele, Joshua Salchenberg, Tiffany Smith, Katie Stiles, Heidi Lester, Jaley Reich React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 