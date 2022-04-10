These are students who made third quarter honor roll and high honor roll at Umpqua Valley Christian School.

Honor

Grade 1 — Cora Williams, Olivia Hanussak

Grade 2 — Sammy May, Harper Core, Hadlee Powell

Grade 3 — Carter Truitt

Grade 4 — Grayson Chrisenbery, Micah Miller, Abigail Weir, Cadence Cunnington

Grade 5 — Emmalynn Bean, Evelyn Eames, Connner Ferrara, Wade Molatore, Ian Goble, Claire Armstrong, Maleeha Davis

Grade 6 — Zachary Kudlich, Hailey Adair, Lucia Micken

Grade 7 — Caleb York, Rissa Bernhardson, Cade Downie, Tristen Frable, Peyton Miller, Joshua Stitt

Grade 8 — Haylee Hyatt, Alan Sullivan

Grade 9 — Izaiah Ames, Kendyl Elias, Jason Harris, Sanford Sidlo

Grade 10 — Tygue Barron, Lilly Lamonte, Judah McAfee, Sierra Johnson

Grade 11 — Joe Buechley

Grade 12 — Josh Luther, Katrina Sidlo, Alannah Thennes, Nathan York

High Honor

Grade 1 —Emily Barnett, Lily Barnett, Olivia Coburn, Clay Ferguson, Bryson LaMont, Augie Lindbloom, Camille Perine, Jameson Radcliffe, Markus Castellanos

Grade 2 — Eden Armstrong, Emmalyn Billings, Aubrie Caddock, Alli Gray, Christopher LaMont, Theo Mahaffy, Emberly Rook, Liam Stone, Avienda Scott

Grade 3 — Alonso Deramond, Janae Fink, Isabella Lake, Addy Pappas, Carly Davis

Grade 4 — Adrian Allen, Westley Caddock, Brooklyn Durham, Molly Gage, Sophia Hooper, Tyson Ikola, Geneva Lindbloom, Leto Branch, Kyle Ferrara

Grade 5 — Evan Armstrong, Bella McAfee, Abi Wells

Grade 6 — Kiah Castellanos, Makena Gray, Finley Miller, Maria Ngigi, Bailey Pappas, Hunter Powell, Lana Silvestri, Jakob Wells, Reed Armstrong, Abriel Branch, Skylynn Johnson, Wyatt Fox, Isaiah Miller

Grade 7 — Audrey Anderson, Jack Anderson, Reagan Dettwyler, Meagan Hellenthal, Makenzie Young

Grade 8 — Alex Howard, Kayleigh Johnson, Audrey Knapp, Olivia Manson, Grace McAfee, Elleen Miller, Jonathan Salchenberg, Zoe Keller, Irelyn Weaver, Trey Siemens

Grade 9 — Jazmin Cornell, Ty Hellenthal, Brennan Perron, Emma Stiles

Grade 10 — Alena Howard, Alli Hu, Zoey Pappas, Amber Todd, Vienna Tornell, Caroline Train

Grade 11 — Jazon Ames, Gabriella Higgs, Sydney Smith

Grade 12 — Hope Bancroft, Tylie Bendele, Joshua Salchenberg, Tiffany Smith, Katie Stiles, Heidi Lester, Jaley Reich

