Students at Umpqua Valley Christian School raised more than $11,000 during spirit week, which they will be donating to two families who lost everything in the Archie Creek Fire.
"Leadership kids picked the families that would benefit from the fundraiser," said Tami Stiles, an English teacher at UVC in charge of leadership at the school. "They wanted someone who had lost their entire house and then they wanted someone that they could relate to. So they picked one who had a younger student and one who had just adopted a high schooler."
The leadership students organized several fundraisers throughout the week and chose two families to be the recipients of their efforts.
Stiles's husband, Greg Stiles, is the pastor at Glide Baptist and through his work, the Stiles's got to know many families who were impacted by the fires.
"My husband and I kind of helped guide them," Tami Stiles said. "Because we've worked with (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) and a bunch of other organizations. We kind of knew the people who didn't have insurance, people who didn't have family in the area, or willing to give them a place."
The school sent an email to families and the fundraiser took on a life of its own, principal George Graham said.
"While the two unsuspecting families will certainly be blessed, UVC students will have the wonderful memory of being able to show their giving spirit. A terrific Spirit Week indeed," he said.
Spirit Week at the school also included dress-up days and assemblies to bolster school pride, but the highlight was the fundraiser, Graham said.
"The biggest thing that inspires them to give generously is what they've been given, the fact that they all feel so blessed to be at UVC and to give to people who don't have that opportunity, or people who are just in need," Stiles said. "They are very generous kids and families. They think of lives beyond themselves, 'God has blessed me with so much. How can I give to people who maybe don't have that thing?'"
Two fourth graders made and sold plastic bracelets for 50 cents and $1 during lunch, recess and online, which brought in $350 during the week.
Another student donated $125 of her savings, which was a donation matched by her father. The fifth grader said she wanted to give because it was the right thing to do.
The senior class came together to collect cans and bottles and raised nearly $2,000.
By the end of the week, the school was $138 short of its $10,000 goal.
"A great effort indeed, and what a blessing to the families, but the goal was not met," Graham said. "So the school’s bookkeeper was contacted about using some discretionary funds to make up the difference. 'Keep your money,' he said. 'I’ll cover it.'"
While the fundraiser ended on Oct. 27, some additional money trickled in over the next few days and D.A. Davidson & Co., a local investment firm, donated $1,500 in gift cards. The gift cards will be distributed among several families, not just the two that were selected by the students, Stiles said.
