The Umpqua Valley STEAM Hub will be participating in the Umpqua Valley Summer Arts Festival and is looking for volunteers to help run an activity where kids and families build a town that takes care of its people using cardboard, simple tools and the concepts: think it, try it, fix it, share it. In exchange for helping for two to three hours, volunteers will gain free admission to the Summer Arts Festival for the days on which they volunteer.
Volunteers will work alongside UV STEAM Hub staff and will be trained on how to help facilitate the activity. The town will be constructed over the course of the three-day festival. Those who are interested in volunteering can sign up to help from noon to 9 a.m. June 25, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 26 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27.
The Umpqua Valley Summer Arts Festival will be held at Fir Grove Park in Roseburg. Adults and youth alike are encouraged to volunteer. Youth volunteers will need to have their parents/guardians sign a permission slip.
To sign up to volunteer visit tinyurl.com/UVAFvolunteer. Those with questions about volunteering can contact Isaac Norman at isaac.norman@ucancap.org.
