Douglas Education Service District is entering its second year of a Youth Development Division grant-funded program aimed at reengaging youth, with an end goal of helping them receive a high school or GED diploma.
Marcia Webber and Josh Sullivan are the two youth transitions mentors leading the program. In the program, reengaging “disconnected learners” can mean helping students complete a high school or earn a GED diploma or help them get back on track after falling behind, according to a handout about the program. The end goal of the program is to help create a transition plan for their future — whether that means pursuing higher education, trade school or employment opportunities.
They have split the county in half — Webber works with youth from Glide to the rest of south county, as well as youth in the juvenile department, and Sullivan works with youth from Roseburg to the rest of north county, according to Webber.
“With the juvenile department, those youth are extremely disengaged,” Webber said. “They don't believe they have futures and they've just kind of given up.”
This past June, Webber was able to help two youth from the juvenile department obtain their GEDs and one student will be starting this year ahead — able to graduate early — after previously being very behind in credits, according to Webber. She added that one of the students who graduated has since gone on to pursue a college degree.
Though only taking over his position as the second youth mentor in the reengagement program in January, Sullivan helped six students graduate high school, one student receive their GED and three students will get their diplomas by summer's end after completing credit recovery programs.
In helping youth to progress with their education, the program takes a “holistic approach,” according to Webber. This means helping connect them to other resources around the community such as affinity groups, therapy, services like SNAP benefits and Oregon Health Plan, employment opportunities and drug and alcohol treatment.
“I think the biggest thing is just being there for the youth and being a helping hand to help them succeed and accomplish their goals, whatever their goals may be,” Sullivan said. “Being an additional resource to help the schools help the community and reach these kids that may need a little extra help.”
Once someone is referred to the program, Webber and Sullivan work to build trust and make them comfortable, letting them know the decision to seek support is ultimately up to them, according to Sullivan.
“I share my life and my story, which allows them to feel, depending on where they've come from, a little more comfortable with me,” Webber said. “Because they know when I say I understand that, or I get it, that I really do because I've walked a similar path.”
Both Sullivan and Webber hope to gain more staff in the future, so they can continue to reach a wider network of youth. The biggest hurdle so far has been spreading the word and finding avenues to reach the youth who are in need, according to Sullivan.
Working with the youth in the program, Sullivan and Webber have been able to make genuine connections which is especially evident in how many youth have continued to reach out even after obtaining their GED or diploma, according to Webber.
“Now, they have a positive role model in their life who believes in them and for me, that's one of the biggest things I do is always make sure that I congratulate them,” Sullivan said. “It’s sad, but it’s the first time a lot of these kids have ever heard that."
The program operates on a referral basis. A QR code and criteria for eligible youth is attached to the article and can be found here: bit.ly/3QMmKS8.
For more information, call Marcia Webber at 541-671-9305 or email marcia.webber@douglasesd.k12.or.us.
