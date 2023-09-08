What a wonderful time to live in the Umpqua Valley. There is so much produce available fresh from local sources. My biggest complaint is I don’t have more time to preserve all the bountiful food of the season.
Since time is a factor for me, I do like to pickle foods because it does seem to be a quicker way to preserve items. I also enjoy playing around with the spices in my pickled foods.
I have been enjoying having refrigerator pickles for my salads lately. The process of pickling in the fridge really extends the life of your produce. If you have a large head of cauliflower or extra onions, you can put them in a pickle brine that will keep in the refrigerator for three months. That is a great extension of your fresh produce.
Check out the Foodhero.org refrigerator pickled vegetable recipe at bit.ly/3Z5FcKC.
If you want it to last all year long, you can preserve some produce using your water bath canner. The great thing about pickling is your adding acid to the produce which makes it safe to water bath can in some cases.
I had a great jalapeno crop last year so I pickled the jalapeno so I could have canned jalapeno for the whole year. Because peppers are low in acid, the proportion of vinegar to water is critical. Use only tested approved pickling recipes that have at least as much vinegar as water.
It is also very important to make sure your vinegar is at least 5% acidity. This year some companies have started selling 4% acidity vinegar which is not safe to can with. Make sure to double check the bottles you purchase for canning to ensure the safety of the products you are canning.
Another fun thing to do with fruits and vegetables is make flavored vinegar:
For herb and vegetable-flavored vinegars, wash herbs and vegetables and pat dry with a clean towel or paper towel. Put the desired amount of herbs and/or vegetables into a sterilized glass jar and then fill the jar with the vinegar of your choice.
Some people prefer to heat the vinegar to 190–195 degrees Fahrenheit, and then pour the hot vinegar over the herbs. Others like the flavor better when cold vinegar is added. Either way, pour the vinegar over the herbs or vegetables and cover jar with a non-corrodible lid. Let vinegar condition in a cool dark place for three to four weeks to develop flavor.
The fruit-flavor vinegars can be a mixture of fruits with some herbs. Place fruit or the peel of one lemon or orange and herbs, if desired, in a sterilized jar. Add vinegar. Let steep until desired flavor is reached, usually two to four weeks.
It will take at least 10 days for most flavors to develop and about three to four weeks for optimum flavor. The desired flavor is a matter of personal taste. To test for flavor development, place a few drops of vinegar on a piece of plain white bread and taste. Or use a sugar cube and dip it into the vinegar and suck the flavor from the cube.
If the flavor has developed to your satisfaction, you are ready to strain the vinegar. If flavor seems too strong, you can dilute it by adding additional base vinegar. If the flavor is weak, let it steep longer.
After the desired flavor is reached, strain the vinegar through a damp cheesecloth, jelly bag or coffee filter one or more times until the vinegar shows no sign of cloudiness. Discard the herbs, vegetables or fruit. Pour strained vinegar into clean sterilized jars and cap tightly. A few sprigs of fresh herbs, vegetables or a few pieces of whole fruit or berries can be added to vinegar before sealing.
Keep vinegars in tightly sealed bottles. Store in a cool, dark place. Refrigeration is best for retention of freshness and flavors. For best quality, use within four to six months.
After six months, even if there is no sign of spoilage, taste the vinegar before using to make sure the flavor is still good. If flavored vinegar molds or shows signs of fermentation such as bubbling, cloudiness or sliminess, it should be discarded without tasting.
This information is from Flavored Vinegars (SP 50-736) from the OSU Extension Publications. Find the full publication at bit.ly/3Er7Z2M.
Have fun preserving foods throughout the year with vinegar. When canning with vinegar always double check for 5% acidity and have fun with spices and flavors.
