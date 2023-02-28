Umpqua Community College Financial Aid Specialist for Veterans and Work-Study Ann Abel looks at one of the decorations, a vintage US Coast Guard flag donated to the school, inside the veterans student center at the campus in Winchester.
WINCHESTER — Ann Abel said she has the best job on the Umpqua Community College campus — supporting veterans and their families.
Abel is the financial aid specialist for veterans and those who participate in work-study, but beyond making sure people are taken care of financially she also helps make sure they have other resources they need.
One of those resources available to veterans at UCC is the Student Veterans Center.
“It’s the only place that doesn’t have white walls and brown carpet,” Abel said. The space is tucked away in a quiet corner of the campus, near the Oct. 1 memorial overlooking the South Umpqua river.
Abel and several others toured veterans spaces throughout Oregon to get inspiration for their own center.
Inside the center is a comfortable couch, chairs, a front desk, a computer area and a lot of flyers about veteran organizations. There’s a small library where students can leave their textbook for the next person to take a class, the walls are painted and decorated with flags.
“It’s been used a lot more in the last year,” Abel said.
Wallboards were already present in the room before construction started and are now used for inspirational quotes, reminders and sharing information.
Nearly everything inside the room has been donated by the community, from school supplies to furniture to carpet. The Associated Students of Umpqua Community College provide the snacks and drinks in the room.
