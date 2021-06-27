Bright Futures Umpqua is hosting a virtual Career Exploration Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8 for middle grade, high school students and recent graduates.
Students will have the opportunity to learn about careers in the following areas: industrial and engineering systems, human services, business and management, health sciences, agriculture, food and natural systems, arts, communication and information. Participants may join the panels of their interests. Registration is not required and interested youth can access our virtual event through a livestream on our Facebook page or joining our zoom meeting. Both links can be found at brightfuturesumpqua.com/career-exploration-fair.
Through our work this past year with Brightworks Clubs and Be Great by 8th, we understand the value of connecting youth with career professionals that align with their interests and passions. Our goal is to inspire youth to start considering which careers they wish to pursue and start planning for life after high school.
Our event will conclude with representatives from organizations such as Recruit Hippo and Youth Transitions Program who will share information about their organizations. We hope that this will connect youth to resources that will help them continue their career exploration journey.
Bright Futures Umpqua is an initiative of Douglas County Partners for Student Success.
