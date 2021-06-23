For young ones walking with their families at Stewart Park, it's now easier to enjoy the sunshine, get some exercise and enjoy a good book — all thanks to the StoryWalk Project.
Sponsored by the Douglas County Cultural Coalition and Friends of the Roseburg Public Library, the program is designed to promote literacy, health and movement across the U.S. and the world.
Now in its fourth week, children can read a new book at a different park each week. Those who can answer a few questions about the book at the Roseburg Public Library can win a prize from the prize box.
The schedule for the remainder of the StoryWalk is as follows:
June 28 to July 3 — Thompson Park
July 5 to July 10 — Quintus Park
July 12 to July 17 — Micelli Park
July 19 to July 24 — Stewart Park by the YMCA
July 26 to July 31 — Fir Grove by Splash Pad
Aug. 2 to Aug 7 — Stewart Park by Half Shell
Aug. 9 to Aug. 14 — Thompson Park
Aug. 16 to Aug. 21 — Quintus Park
Aug. 23 to Aug. 28 — Micelli Park
