A cyclist stops along a walking path at Stewart Park next to a StoryWalk Project depiction of The Little Red Hen. StoryWalk features a new book at a different park each week through the end of August.

 MIKE HENNEKE The News-Review

For young ones walking with their families at Stewart Park, it's now easier to enjoy the sunshine, get some exercise and enjoy a good book — all thanks to the StoryWalk Project.

Sponsored by the Douglas County Cultural Coalition and Friends of the Roseburg Public Library, the program is designed to promote literacy, health and movement across the U.S. and the world.

Now in its fourth week, children can read a new book at a different park each week. Those who can answer a few questions about the book at the Roseburg Public Library can win a prize from the prize box.

The schedule for the remainder of the StoryWalk is as follows:

June 28 to July 3 — Thompson Park

July 5 to July 10 — Quintus Park

July 12 to July 17 — Micelli Park

July 19 to July 24 — Stewart Park by the YMCA

July 26 to July 31 — Fir Grove by Splash Pad

Aug. 2 to Aug 7 — Stewart Park by Half Shell

Aug. 9 to Aug. 14 — Thompson Park

Aug. 16 to Aug. 21 — Quintus Park

Aug. 23 to Aug. 28 — Micelli Park

