For the first time in more than a decade, Oregon lawmakers are examining the state’s high school graduation requirements. As they work to determine what kinds of changes need to be made, a widespread effort is now underway to give people in all of Oregon’s communities a voice when it comes to making future recommendations.
To get the input they need, the Oregon Department of Education is conducting a statewide survey with hopes that community members from all over the state will participate. The goal is to help make graduation requirements work better for future high school graduates.
The statewide survey will be open until April 15. Information that comes from the survey will be added to the information from community meetings that were already held in counties across the state. The meetings took place in each of Oregon’s 19 Educational Service Districts. Once the process is survey process is completed, ODE will report back to legislators about any potential future changes.
This process started when the Oregon state legislature passed Senate Bill 744 in 2021. The bill, which led to the exploration of how to make graduation requirements more equitable for all students across the state, paused the Assessment of Essential Skills graduation requirement that students take state tests or show samples of student work until 2024.
The course and credit requirements for graduation have not changed. During the three-year pause, students are still required to meet all other class and credit requirements to graduate. Currently, a student must earn 24 total high school credits to receive an Oregon diploma. Of those credits, four must be reading/writing credits and three need to be mathematics credits.
The ODE is partnering with Oregon’s Kitchen Table on the statewide survey, which is offered in seven different languages.
At the very least, high school should prepare students for meeting the requirements to enroll in a community college or university. Too many times students wind up paying for classes just to catch up to those requirements so they can actually begin their college education.
One more tiny thing. Here's a link to the survey provided by ODE's Oregon Kitchen Table: https://consultations.oregonskitchentable.org/survey/oregon-high-school-graduation-requirements
