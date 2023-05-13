WINSTON — The eyes of the students lit up as water started flowing in Brockway Elementary School’s STEAM room Monday morning.
Jesika Stoffal’s preschool class got to see how water erosion works with the help of a special table.
Brockway Elementary School Counselor Tony Cannon taught the students the basics of how rivers move and the impact logs and structures can have.
“They are learning some introductory concepts about rivers, seeing a few rivers form in real time and then how they change,” Cannon said. “This is hosted in our STEAM Room, which is dedicated to this type of learning. We are trying to find ways to give our students educational experiences beyond pencil and paper and Chromebooks.”
The water erosion table was on loan from the Umpqua Natural Leadership Science Hub.
Brockway Elementary School is for students from preschool to second grade and although Cannon said they are a little young for the terminology, they are seeing the concepts with their own eyes.
Students were encouraged to ask questions. “How did the logs get buried,” one asked. “The water did that,” Cannon answered, showing students how the water moves the rocks over the logs.
Cannon also answered questions about whirlpools, springs and the color of the water.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
