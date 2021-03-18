The COVID-19 Weekly Report from the Oregon Health Authority included 11 new cases at schools throughout Douglas County.
Camas Valley saw the largest increase with four students added to the report this Wednesday. The most recent onset of COVID-19 came March 10, according to the state data. The schools had eight positive coronavirus cases this school year.
Highland Elementary in Reedsport added three staff/volunteers to the positive cases this week, with the last onset on March 9. The school had had six cases total this school year, two students and four adults.
Roseburg High School saw one student and one staff/volunteer added to the report, with the most recent onset on March 8. The school has had eight cases total, five students and three adults.
The most recent onset at Winston Middle School was March 7 when a student tested positive. It is the seventh case at the school, with five students and two staff/volunteers testing positive for the virus.
Fir Grove Elementary School in Roseburg added a student to its case count, with an onset date of March 5. The case had not previously been included in the weekly outbreak report.
School outbreaks are defined by the state as one or more cases at a K-12 educational setting with at least 30 students enrolled. Cases are only counted if the person testing positive had been inside the school during their exposure or infectious period.
All people who have tested positive or need to quarantine have been contacted by local health authorities.
