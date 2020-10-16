Screen time conversations are a lot like nutrition: some parents openly grimace at the thought of a processed-sugar birthday cake and others look sideways if you mention a terrific natural sugar, non-gluten, dairy-free alternative recipe for cupcakes.
To each their own.
However for virtual learning there is one mode of operation and that is via a screen.
Whether you see screen time as beauty or the beast, this week we’ll work on ways to find balance and still find ways to create meaningful space to play and keep connected with your learner.
During schoolFigure out what’s the expectation with on-screen instruction time per the school or individual teachers. Is it possible to work away from the computer screen on independent tasks? If you are not able to be at home, or to work with your student during their online learning time, is it possible for the teacher to offer prompts to move away from the screen after a reasonable amount of time?
Homework
If students are able to work on assignments outside of their classroom learning time in order to minimize the screen time or to prepare physical documents or packets for students to work on. Don’t be afraid to advocate for your learner and request accommodations if your child is not able to do the amount of suggested screen time for instruction. Work with your teachers, your school site and educational staff to see if your learner might benefit from any other adjustments.
After school
If you have traditionally allowed your learners to relax after school with TV, then you need to decide how they will balance their time after the school work is done. Rather than several episodes of a favorite TV show, as before, maybe now they do one episode and then TV is off. Or, maybe they take a break and play, do house chores, and earn TV later.
If you have kids on their own at home, set a timer on your phone to make a 5-minute FaceTime or a Snapchat video call with your kids at the end of their day. Have them go on a walk with you or just go outside and enjoy the check in and know they are getting a break to start their next activity. They can look away from the screen, but still talk and connect with you and disconnect from their laptop.
For adolescent learners, settings on iPhones and Samsung will help monitor screen time and let you know when you’ve reached your limit. Also some settings allow you to be able to shut down use of phone at certain times or restrict who and when people are allowed to call or communicate with you.
I know in my own home, the screen time is not just for the kids, it’s for me. I use Netflix, Disney +, Hulu and Prime so I can get dinner going and chores done in peace while my daughter is absorbed in Rescue Riders. Getting used to no screen time is actually a harder habit to break for myself than reworking the habit for kids.
You need to be mentally and emotionally prepared to spend time with your child in that space while you’re trying to do other tasks where the screen time used to be, and have the mental capacity to deal with the tantrums and screaming and attention-needing behaviors as you switch their focus to learning a different way to play, relax or have downtime.
A list of 101 Fun Activities for Kids that don’t involve screen time: https://www.mykidstime.com/things-to-do/101-fun-activities-for-kids-dont-involve-screen-time/
Ways to adjust might be to work on your menu plan in advance, Crock-Pot and InstaPot as many nights of the week as you need or stock up on frozen items that require little prep work to start; then work toward healthier options like making and freezing your own meals on the weekend to have ready for the week ahead.
Read parenting blogs, cooking blogs, organization blogs; choose one area each month to improve in your household management and work at it. Knowledge takes time and energy to build, so be easy with yourself and patient. Then do whatever works for your family as you shift and adjust your routines to create progress toward the balance you want to achieve ultimately.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) gives the screen time guidelines by age group. The AAP advises no screen time at all for children until 18-24 months, except for video chatting, and recommends kids ages 2-5 should get an hour or less of screen time per day.
Their website, www.healthychildren.org, has a lot of useful resources including an interactive tool to create a Family Media Use Plan, in which parents and children negotiate limits and boundaries around screen usage.
https://www.healthychildren.org/English/family-life/Media/Pages/How-to-Make-a-Family-Media-Use-Plan.aspx
I think one of the must frustrating aspects of parenting is how exhausted you feel after a day of work and it is only the beginning of your second shift at home (especially if you haven’t even left the house.) I know I fall back on TV when I am mentally and physically exhausted after being in front of a computer screen for the better part of eight hours. It is an easy way to snuggle on the couch with my daughter and requires zero brain power.
Some days it is harder to find the emotional energy to do the structure of our routines, and daily chores, and I take the night off. What works best is building a routine that works most of the time. And then letting yourself have those nights off — for ordering pizza, watching a movie and skipping the dishes — when you need them.
